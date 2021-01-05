Critical Comparison: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) versus iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) and iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brooks Automation and iShares Agency Bond ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 2 6 0 2.75 iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus price target of $64.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. iShares Agency Bond ETF pays an annual dividend of $2.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brooks Automation pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brooks Automation and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $897.27 million 5.49 $64.85 million $1.26 52.63 iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 7.23% 7.95% 6.13% iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brooks Automation beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. It also offers repair and refurbishment, diagnostics, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Sciences Services segment provides gene sequencing and gene synthesis services, including next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, bioinformatics, and good laboratory practices regulatory services; on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting services; and sample intelligence software solutions and integration of customer technology. The Brooks Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage systems; consumables, such as various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils used for the storage and handling of samples in cold storage environments; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

