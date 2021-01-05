Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CXDO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of CXDO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. Crexendo has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 million, a PE ratio of 112.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

