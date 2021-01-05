Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,668. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.