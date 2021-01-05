Craig Hallum Boosts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $52.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.82.

PagerDuty stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 45,132 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,371,561.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,419,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,910,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 774,286 shares of company stock worth $32,404,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

