CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.74

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.74 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 126.85 ($1.66), with a volume of 331939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.25 ($1.65).

The company has a market cap of £84.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.

About CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN)

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.