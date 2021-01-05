Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

In other Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) news, insider Mike Scott sold 4,245 shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £17,744.10 ($23,182.78). Also, insider Iain McPherson sold 15,185 shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71), for a total value of £66,358.45 ($86,697.74). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $10,184,665.

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) stock opened at GBX 466.40 ($6.09) on Tuesday. Countryside Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 248.80 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 440.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.91. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -585.00.

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

