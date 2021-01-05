Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) vs. TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Head to Head Comparison

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAct Technologies -8.50% -12.71% -9.08% Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Corsair Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAct Technologies $45.75 million 1.41 $520,000.00 $0.07 102.86 Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransAct Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Corsair Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TransAct Technologies and Corsair Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAct Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Corsair Gaming 0 1 8 0 2.89

TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats TransAct Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides BOHA! terminal for the food service technology solution market that combines hardware and software components in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. It markets its products under the BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, and Printrex brand names for restaurant, point of sale automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, oil and gas, and hospitality markets, as well as government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, resellers, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users through online Webstore transactsupplies.com. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

