Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

CORE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 278.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 320.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

