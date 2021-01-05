Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $156.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $483.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $484.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $473.59 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $489.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,397. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.35.

Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

