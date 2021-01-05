Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 805265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMMC. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.45 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.00.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.00 million and a P/E ratio of -27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.