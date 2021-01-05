Contrasting Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) and Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ)

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) and Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Trxade Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trxade Group and Medizone International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trxade Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trxade Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.54%. Given Trxade Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trxade Group is more favorable than Medizone International.

Risk and Volatility

Trxade Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medizone International has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trxade Group and Medizone International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trxade Group -4.28% -8.28% -7.09% Medizone International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trxade Group and Medizone International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trxade Group $7.44 million 5.88 -$280,000.00 $0.03 180.33 Medizone International N/A N/A -$2.01 million N/A N/A

Trxade Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medizone International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Trxade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Trxade Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medizone International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trxade Group beats Medizone International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, an application, which offers product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics; and Bonum+, a B2B platform to purchase COVID-19 risk assessment and personal protective equipment tools. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

Medizone International Company Profile

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. On May 8, 2018, Medizone International, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.