Contrasting SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) & Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and Cheetah Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $279.12 million 14.19 $33.71 million $0.99 113.32 Cheetah Mobile $515.34 million 0.51 -$45.10 million $0.21 8.67

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cheetah Mobile. Cheetah Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SPS Commerce and Cheetah Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 3 4 1 2.75 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $88.86, indicating a potential downside of 20.80%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 13.23% 11.54% 9.29% Cheetah Mobile -24.68% 1.81% 1.16%

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Cheetah Mobile on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, Tap Tap Dash, and Bricks n Balls; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker; Cheetah Translator, a portable hand-held voice translation device; and Cheetah GreetBot, a reception robot. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

