Contrasting MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) & Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 1.59% 4.94% 0.76% MidWestOne Financial Group 1.45% 7.33% 0.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.00%. MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.37%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 5.23 $159.72 million $2.60 11.97 MidWestOne Financial Group $213.69 million 1.85 $43.63 million $3.40 7.22

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 41 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, consumer, and credit card loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities and tax-exempt, conventional unit trusts, and custodial services. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of full-service branches, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa; 13 branches located in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota; seven branches in western Wisconsin; one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida; and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

