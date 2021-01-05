Contrasting Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) & West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 22.33% 11.35% 0.95% West Bancorporation 28.60% 15.12% 1.22%

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and West Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $140.41 million 2.12 $29.69 million $3.56 10.08 West Bancorporation $106.99 million 2.96 $28.69 million $1.74 11.06

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. Metropolitan Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Metropolitan Bank and West Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Metropolitan Bank currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.35%. West Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.04%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats West Bancorporation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management solutions, such as wire transfers, ACH, and foreign exchange conversion, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of April 20, 2020, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

