Contrasting FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Decisionpoint Systems and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 5 7 0 0 1.58

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $291.20, suggesting a potential downside of 11.92%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 25.08% 51.42% 21.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and FactSet Research Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.41 $372.94 million $10.87 30.41

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Decisionpoint Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries. It also provides enterprise mobile software systems, which include APEXWare Field Service solution; APEXWare Merchandising, Sales and Delivery solution; APEXWare Warehouse Management System; DecisionPoint custom development solution; and ContentSentral, which manages and distributes corporate content, as well as resells specialized applications. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising business consulting for understanding the implementation of mobile computing for a business process; technical consulting for determining the technology to be used and implemented; and technical development services consisting of software programming and configuration of the mobile computing, and application solutions, as well as interface software for customer's existing back-office systems. Further, it provides supply chain services, such as Pre-Contract, Pre Go-Live, and Post Go-Live solutions; and deployment and support services consisting of implementation and rollout services. Additionally, the company offers enterprise wireless and mobile computing hardware, such as handheld and vehicle-mounted, and ruggedized mobile computers; wireless LAN infrastructure; GPS receivers; two-way radios; handheld bar code scanners; laptops and tablet computers for rugged environments; consumer Smartphone and tablet computers; and bar code consumables. It serves retail, utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and other commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

