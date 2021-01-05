Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTTAY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

