Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.50

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (ETR:CON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €126.50 ($148.82) and last traded at €117.90 ($138.71), with a volume of 673296 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.25 ($142.65).

Several research firms have weighed in on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €95.12 ($111.90).

The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of €116.28 and a 200 day moving average of €97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

