Constellation Hits Market Capitalization of $9.02 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. Constellation has a market cap of $9.02 million and $297,372.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00343316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00024452 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.