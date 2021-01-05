Consensus Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,889.08 or 0.99416290 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000169 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 111.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00085000 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.