Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Get Conformis alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conformis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS remained flat at $$0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,620. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 869.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 434,706 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Conformis by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conformis by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares during the period. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.