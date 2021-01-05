Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,828. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

