Comparing Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and 21Vianet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $437.76 million 19.03 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -9.76 21Vianet Group $544.25 million 7.03 -$26.18 million ($0.24) -141.17

21Vianet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dada Nexus and 21Vianet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 3 0 2.75 21Vianet Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.03%. 21Vianet Group has a consensus price target of $25.93, indicating a potential downside of 23.46%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than 21Vianet Group.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A 21Vianet Group -55.01% -49.02% -15.31%

Summary

21Vianet Group beats Dada Nexus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; Hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 26 self-built and 51 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 36,291 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

