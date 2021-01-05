Comparing Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) & Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

71.5% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alliant Energy and Public Service Enterprise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25 Public Service Enterprise Group 0 6 8 0 2.57

Alliant Energy presently has a consensus target price of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.84%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than Alliant Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliant Energy and Public Service Enterprise Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.46 $567.40 million $2.31 21.86 Public Service Enterprise Group $10.08 billion 2.80 $1.69 billion $3.28 16.99

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy. Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Alliant Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliant Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and Public Service Enterprise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86% Public Service Enterprise Group 18.09% 11.52% 3.65%

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats Alliant Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2019, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 858,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 52 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 37,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,428 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.