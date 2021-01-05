Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CBU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $152,539.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

