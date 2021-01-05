Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $23.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 250,956 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

