Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLM. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

COLM opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,839 shares of company stock valued at $63,215,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

