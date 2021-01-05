ColossusXT (COLX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $164.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006833 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,584,757,985 coins and its circulating supply is 12,543,716,158 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.