CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

CLGN opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.03.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 4.85% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

