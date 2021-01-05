Colliers Securities Weighs in on Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLMS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 million, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

