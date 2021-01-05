CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0002

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $62,561.32 and $5.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005219 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001503 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005746 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000932 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.