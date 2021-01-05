Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.36

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 269484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

UMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogent Biosciences stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Cogent Biosciences worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.

