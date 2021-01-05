Cobinhood Achieves Market Capitalization of $127,349.97 (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Cobinhood has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. Cobinhood has a total market capitalization of $127,349.97 and $4,778.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobinhood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00338342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood (COB) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 tokens. Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cobinhood’s official message board is medium.com/@Cobinhood

Cobinhood Token Trading

Cobinhood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

