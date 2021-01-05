CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CNOOC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $87.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $181.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in CNOOC by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the first quarter worth $799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNOOC by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter worth $29,042,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter worth $12,829,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

