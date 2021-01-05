CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CNOOC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.
Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $87.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $181.13.
About CNOOC
CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.