CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. 170,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.