CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Get CNFinance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut CNFinance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $3.28 on Monday. CNFinance has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 422.30 and a quick ratio of 422.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.67.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNFinance (CNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.