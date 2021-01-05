Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $281.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 51.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

