Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.41. 6,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,728. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.90. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

