Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.59. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 4.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cinemark by 434.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

