Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $16.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Cinemark by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 4.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

