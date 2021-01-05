Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.46. 10,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,962. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

