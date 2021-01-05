CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.67

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.65. CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.22 to C$1.21 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$49.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.0590909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,807,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,269,100. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 507,400 shares of company stock valued at $345,446.

About CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

