CIBC Raises Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to $81.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LIMAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Linamar from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.80.

OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $52.71 on Monday. Linamar has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

