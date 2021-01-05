Chrono.tech 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $108,170.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $311,086.45 and $108,170.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00007673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00045214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00366448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

