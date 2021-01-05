Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

KDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

KDNY stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.25. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $73,649. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

