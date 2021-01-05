China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 536.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of China Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Telecom by 181.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of China Telecom by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. China Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHA opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. China Telecom Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

