China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Up 9.9%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares were up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 1,276,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,838,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of China Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

