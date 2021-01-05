China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

CEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.