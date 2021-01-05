Chi Gastoken Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Chi Gastoken token can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00004172 BTC on exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1.63 million worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded up 53.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,394 tokens. The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

