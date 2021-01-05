Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 924 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Clearfield worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLFD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Clearfield by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clearfield by 198.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 145.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $330.19 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $55,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $46,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $866,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283. 18.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.