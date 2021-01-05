Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 832 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of NACCO Industries worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David F. Taplin sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $95,324.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NC opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $176.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.98. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.